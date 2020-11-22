  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Nov 22, 2020, 10:44 AM

COVID-19 rampaging across globe with daily records

COVID-19 rampaging across globe with daily records

TEHRAN, Nov. 22 (MNA) – The coronavirus cases are on the rise so uniformly across the globe with the records being shattered daily.

According to the latest figures on Sunday, 58,494,801 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1,386,570 and recoveries amounting to 40,467,954.

The US tops the list in terms of infection and fatality with 12,450,666 cases and 261,790 deaths.

In terms of infections, India comes next (9,095,908), followed by Brazil (6,052,786), France (2,127,051), Russia (2,064,748), Spain (1,589,219), UK (1,493,383), Italy (1,380,531), Argentina (1,366,182), Colombia (1,240,493), Mexico (1,032,688), Peru (948,081), Germany (918,271), Poland (843,475), and Iran (841,308), the figures showed.

The other countries after the US with over 10,000 deaths are Brazil with 169,016 fatalities, followed by India (133,263), Mexico (101,373), the UK (54,626), Italy (49,261), France (48,518), Iran (44,327), Spain (42,619), Argentina (36,902), Russia (35,778), Peru (35,549), Colombia (35,104), South Africa (20,845) Indonesia (15,774), Belgium (15,522), Chile (15,030), Germany (14,239), Poland (13,288), Ecuador (13,139), Turkey (12,219), Iraq (11,925), Canada (11,406) and Ukraine (10,813).

MR

News Code 166174

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News