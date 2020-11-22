COVID-19 rampaging across globe with daily records

According to the latest figures on Sunday, 58,494,801 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1,386,570 and recoveries amounting to 40,467,954.

The US tops the list in terms of infection and fatality with 12,450,666 cases and 261,790 deaths.

In terms of infections, India comes next (9,095,908), followed by Brazil (6,052,786), France (2,127,051), Russia (2,064,748), Spain (1,589,219), UK (1,493,383), Italy (1,380,531), Argentina (1,366,182), Colombia (1,240,493), Mexico (1,032,688), Peru (948,081), Germany (918,271), Poland (843,475), and Iran (841,308), the figures showed.

The other countries after the US with over 10,000 deaths are Brazil with 169,016 fatalities, followed by India (133,263), Mexico (101,373), the UK (54,626), Italy (49,261), France (48,518), Iran (44,327), Spain (42,619), Argentina (36,902), Russia (35,778), Peru (35,549), Colombia (35,104), South Africa (20,845) Indonesia (15,774), Belgium (15,522), Chile (15,030), Germany (14,239), Poland (13,288), Ecuador (13,139), Turkey (12,219), Iraq (11,925), Canada (11,406) and Ukraine (10,813).

