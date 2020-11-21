  1. Technology
Nov 21, 2020, 4:00 PM

Iran produces 100 products to combat COVID-19 in nine months

Iran produces 100 products to combat COVID-19 in nine months

TEHRAN, Nov. 21 (MNA) - Biotechnology Development Headquarters of the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology said that 100 products have been produced in the country in the previous nine months to combat the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Producing effective products in alleviating adverse effects of COVID-19 disease is one of the major concerns of officials in health sector of the county to confront the fatal disease.

Accordingly, Biotechnology Development Headquarters of the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology has supported production of these anti-corona products wholeheartedly and salient steps have been taken in this regard to contain the deadly disease.

Production of face masks, alcohol-based disinfectants, ventilators, relevant medicines to reduce adverse effects and pulmonary inflammations are of the products that were produced at the initiative taken by the Headquarters in this period.

MA/IRN84117528

News Code 166132

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News