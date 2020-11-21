Iran produces 100 products to combat COVID-19 in nine months

Producing effective products in alleviating adverse effects of COVID-19 disease is one of the major concerns of officials in health sector of the county to confront the fatal disease.

Accordingly, Biotechnology Development Headquarters of the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology has supported production of these anti-corona products wholeheartedly and salient steps have been taken in this regard to contain the deadly disease.

Production of face masks, alcohol-based disinfectants, ventilators, relevant medicines to reduce adverse effects and pulmonary inflammations are of the products that were produced at the initiative taken by the Headquarters in this period.

