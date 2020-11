TEHRAN, Nov. 23 (MNA) – As of the first Azar (Nov. 21), tough restrictions have been implemented across the country for a period of two weeks in order to control and contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Despite all economic problems facing people, owners of all businesses subject to this anti-coronavirus plan, shut down their shops and units at Tehran Old Bazaar as well as in other parts of the country in order to control the disease.