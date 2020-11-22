Above 13k of new Covid-19 cases in Iran

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said on Sunday that 13,053 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, putting the country’s total infections at 854,361.

Of the newly detected cases, 2,160 patients have been hospitalized, she added, saying that 5,796 patients are in critical condition.

The respiratory illness killed 475 people in the country in the course of the past 24 hours, increasing the total deaths to 44,802, Lari said.

A total of 603,445 people have recovered from the disease, she said, noting that over 5.78 million tests have been carried out to detect the disease across the country.

According to the latest figures on Sunday, 58,600,635 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passed 1,388,523 and recoveries amounting to 40,563,322.

