Razavi Khorasan-Afghanistan economic commission to be held

As Ali Rasoulian informed, there have been some negotiations recently between the two sides on the exports of petroleum products to Afghanistan and cross-border exchanges.

"Under the outbreak of the coronavirus and the US cruel sanctions, one of the necessities of the province is to increase the demand for domestically produced goods," he said, "To reach the goal it is vital to increase exports level to be able to supply domestic demands via exports revenues."

A few days ago, in a meeting in Mashhad, the Governor-General of Khorasan Razavi province and the Chairman of the Herat Provincial Council emphasized the need to improve ties between the two provinces.

The Governor-General of Khorasan Razavi province Mohammad Sadegh Motamedian pointed to the historical, cultural, and religious background and commonalities between Iran and Afghanistan and said Iran expects the level of cooperation between Herat and Khorasan Razavi provinces to increase.

Pointing to the role of border provinces in enhancing the interaction between Iran and Afghanistan, Motamedian hoped for a boost in bilateral trade considering the two government's policy of increasing bilateral trade and economic exchange.

"We are fully prepared for the activation of Iran-Afghanistan Dogharoon cross border gate round the clock," he added.

