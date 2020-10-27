Iran strongly condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

In a statement on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh deplored the heinous attack in the city of Peshawar and offered sympathy to the Pakistani nation, government and the bereaved families of the victims.

The spokesman said the killing of innocent people, including defenseless children, showed that the perpetrators of such terrorist acts do not adhere to any moral and humanitarian principles.

Khatibzadeh said the terrorist acts in some neighboring countries in recent weeks are part of sinister plans to escalate ethnic and religious differences in the region.

He underlined that combating such vicious moves requires vigilance, cooperation and comprehensive efforts of the regional governments.

An explosion at a religious school in the northwestern city of Peshawar killed at least seven people and wounded 109 others, police and health officials say.

The blast occurred at the Speen Jamaat mosque, which also serves as a religious school for the local community in the city’s Dir Colony area, at 8:30am local time (3:30 GMT) on Tuesday, a police official told Al Jazeera shortly after the blast.

It was not immediately clear how many children were among those killed or wounded, as the students gathered at the school included many who were adults.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility following the attack.

