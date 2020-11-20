COVID-19 death toll exceeds 1.365 million across globe

According to Worldometer figures, the latest statistics on Friday showed that 57,239,964 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 1,365,695 and recoveries amounting to 39,734,942.

With 12,070,712 confirmed coronavirus cases, the US has the highest number of confirmed infections in the world. The number of recoveries officially reported in the country now stands at 7,243,488, while the death toll has hit at least 258,333.

India has recorded 9,004,365 COVID-19 cases with a death toll at 132,202.

Brazil comes in third place with 5,983,089 infections and 168,141 deaths.

The COVID-19 death toll in France surged to 47,127 and the number of confirmed cases rose to 2,086,288.

It is followed by Russia, Spain, the UK, Argentina, Italy, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Germany in terms of infection.

The hardest-hit nation in West Asia remains Iran, which saw the region’s first major outbreak. Some 43,417 people have died there from the virus, with 815,117 confirmed cases and 583,704 recoveries.

HJ/