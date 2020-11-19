COVID-19 claims over 43,000 lives across Iran

Speaking at a daily press conference on Thursday, Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said that 13,223 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, putting the country’s total infections at 815,117.

Of the newly detected cases, 2,938 patients have been hospitalized, she added, saying that 5,729 patients are in critical condition.

The respiratory illness killed 476 people in the country in the course of the past 24 hours, increasing the total deaths to 43,417, Lari said.

A total of 583,704 people have recovered from the disease, she said, noting that over 5.6 million tests have been carried out to detect the disease across the country.

According to the latest figures on Thursday, 56,569,692 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passed 1,354,890 and recoveries amounting to 39,363,586.

ZZ/5075550