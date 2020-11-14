Iranian "The Hunter" to vie at Canadian HECFF

Directed and produced by the Iranian filmmaker Delavar Doostanian, the documentary film "The Hunter" has managed to take part in the main section of the Human-Environment Care Film Festival in Canada.

Being recorded in a plain in the Ilam Province of Iran, the documentary is a love story about the life of two lizards, that their lives are disrupted with the arrival of a hunter in their territory.

The short film, which has previously participated in international festivals in Italy, Hungary, and Russia, will be screened in the main section of the Canadian Hecare Festival.

HECFF is a cultural event in Canada dedicated exclusively to works on environmental protection and human rights. This year a special section, called The CORONA VIRUS and NEW WORLD, has been added to this annual festival.

