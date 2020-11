In a tweet on Thursday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote, "Removal of sanctions is top priority & to achieve it, (re)producing hard/soft power is needed."

"Trump's & Biden's approach differs, but #Biden is not Iran's friend & master key. Change to WH is taken into account," he added.

"Iran is a 'man of action & logical, dignified negotiation," Amir-Abdollahian noted.

