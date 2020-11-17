Hungarian Faludi Intl Film Fest to host Iranian "Branded"

Iranian short film "Branded" directed by Fateme Mohammadi has managed to be screened in the competition section of the 23rd Faludi International Film Festival in Hungary.

According to the synopsis of the film, Hafiz decides to cross the Afghan border to save a young woman and his young daughter.

This year the festival will be held online due to the coronavirus, and the winners will be announced at the closing ceremony on November 21, 2020.

The Faludi International Film Festival, which is held annually in two categories of film and photography with a specific theme. This year fifty-one films from forty different countries have been invited to compete with each other.

