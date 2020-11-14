Confirmed worldwide COVID-19 death toll passes 1.3m

As of Saturday, 53,749,202 cases of coronavirus infections were reported in 217 countries and territories around the world. 1,309,431 have died, while 37,525,177 have recovered.

The US has reported more than 11,066,546 cases and 249,998 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

More than 129,000 people in India have been killed by COVID-19 since the outbreak began, and 8.7 cases have been confirmed.

Brazil has registered 5,819,496 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 164,946 people have died.

The coronavirus death toll in France has reached 43,892 from more than 1,922,504 coronavirus cases, according to the latest reports.

The COVID-19 death toll in Russia surged to 32,443, and the number of confirmed cases rose to 1,880,551.

Spain had reported 40,769 deaths as of Friday night while the figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus rose to 1,492,608.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK has reached 1,317,496, with a total death toll of 51,304.

Argentina (1,296,378), Colombia (1,182,697), Italy (1,107,303), Mexico (997,393), Peru (932,650), Germany (772,822), and South Africa (746,945) are the next countries with the highest number of infections.

Following that is Iran, with the total infection cases at 738,322, of whom 40,582 have died and 546,642 recovered as of Saturday.

