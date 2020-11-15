COVID-19 claims over 1.3m lives cross globe

According to the latest figures on Sunday, 54,329,104 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1,318,286 and recoveries amounting to 37,871,375.

While the US leads global infections with over 11.2 million, India ranks as the second worst-hit country in the pandemic with 8,814,902 cases.

The number of infections officially reported in the US now stands at 11,226,218, while the death toll has hit at least 251,256.

Brazil comes in third place with 5,848,959 infections and 165,673 deaths.

It is followed by France, Russia, Spain, the Uk, Argentina, Colombia, Italy, Mexico, Peru, and Germany in terms of infection.

Iran remains hardest-hit nation in West Asia, which saw the region’s first major outbreak. Some 41,034 people have died there from the virus, with 749,525 confirmed cases and 552,747 recoveries.

On Saturday, the Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 11,203 COVID-19 infections and 452 deaths due to the disease.

