Iran records 12,543 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Sunday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 762,068 with the death toll standing at 41,493.

According to Lari, 5,666 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 558,818 people have recovered.

So far, 5,505,070 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

She noted that 2,544 of the new cases have been hospitalized.

According to the latest figures on Sunday, 54,329,104 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1,318,286 and recoveries amounting to 37,871,375.

ZZ/5072047