Police seize 124 kg of narcotics in eastern Iran

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – The police force of Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province have seized 124 kg of illicit drugs in Zabol County.

Commander of Sistan and Baluchestan Border Guards Colonel Mohammad Mollashahi said on Monday that following comprehensive intelligence operations, the anti-narcotics police force of the province have busted 124 kg of crystal in the Zabol County.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.       

