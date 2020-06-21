  1. Politics
Police seize over 1 ton of narcotics in Iran’s Saravan

TEHRAN, Jun. 21 (MNA) – The police force of Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province have seized over one ton of illicit drugs in the southeastern borders.

Commander of Sistan and Baluchestan Border Guards Colonel Mohammad Mollashahi said on Sunday that following comprehensive intelligence operations, the anti-narcotics police force of the province have busted 1062 kg of opium and 39 kg of crack in two separate operations.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

