Iran's economy should not be tied to White House

Referring to the US presidential election, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said, "The recent US election and the events before and after it were instructive. The US, which for years hid its structural, social, political and economic problems with its media power, was now exposed to the world's public opinion."

"The real US, which, along with its economic and military strength, is embroiled in deep social divisions and structural discrimination, is a long way from a dramatic US. The real picture of US showed the declining trend of this country in front of the eyes of the world's oppressed," he added.

"As my dear brother Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah said a few days ago, we are happy with the defeat of the killer of Lt. General Soleimani and Abu Mehdi al-Muhandis," Ghalibaf noted.

He highlighted, "We blame the corrupt regime in the United States for their misdeeds, and they must withdraw their forces from the region."

"Although we are happy with the defeat of the gambler Trump, we deeply believe that people's lives and livelihoods should not depend on the victory or defeat of anyone in the White House," the Parliament Speaker said.

