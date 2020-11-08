Ghalibaf reacts to US election result

Referring to 21- 25 verses of An-Nazi'at Surah in the Holy Quran, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, in his tweeter account, reacted to the outcome of the US election.

The following is the translation of the verses of the An-Nazi'at Surah in which the disobedience and fate of Pharaoh have been depicted:

But he [i.e., Pharaoh] denied and disobeyed.

Then he turned his back, striving [i.e., plotting]

And he gathered [his people] and called out.

And said, "I am your most exalted lord."

So Allāh seized him in exemplary punishment for the last and the first [transgression].

Delivering a live televised speech on November 3, the leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, emphasized that today the United States is the same Pharaoh of Egypt and the tyrant of the time.

He also stressed that the principled policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not be influenced by the change of the president of the United States.

