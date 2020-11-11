‘Extra Sauce’ to be screened at German filmfest.

‘Extra Sauce’ is about Hans, a mediocre heartbroken actor, who is greeted by an Angel of Death after attempting to take his life an hour before his play's premiere. A sarcastic dark humor conversation begins as Hans tries to convince the Angel that he should be brought back to the world of the living while the Angel enjoys delicious cheeseburgers and lemonade and gives the actor relationship advice.

After winning best screenplay and best actor awards at Canberra Short Film Festival in Australia, as well as receiving an honorary mention for 'Best Short – Comedy' at Queen Palm International Film Festival, ‘Extra Sauce’ will now take part at the 22nd edition of the Sarasota Film Festival in the US.

Festival des Deutschen Kinos, also known as FILMZ - Festival of German Cinema, has been presenting current, German-language productions from Germany, Austria and Switzerland every year since 2001.

This year’s edition of the festival will be held from November 4-15.

