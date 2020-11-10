  1. Politics
Hashd al-Sha’abi launches anti-ISIL operation in Diyala

TEHRAN, Nov. 10 (MNA) – Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi launched an anti-ISIL operation in Diyala Province.

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces launched an extensive anti-ISIL operation in northeastern Diyala Province, Almaalomah reported.

The PMU Command also announced that the Iraqi Air Force will also provide air support to eliminate the remnant of ISIL terrorist elements in the region.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

ISIL forces have intensified their attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

