Hashd al-Sha’abi dismantles largest ISIL network in Diyala

Talib al-Mousavi, the commander of Hashd al-Shaabi's operation in Diyala said that the largest remaining network of ISIL terrorists in the province was dismantled during the pre-emptive operation.

In an operation in the Khanaqin area of Diyala province, intelligence forces clashed with the terrorist group, inflicting deadly blows on them and seizing large quantities of weapons and military equipment, he added.

According to the commander, ISIL forces planned to carry out terrorist operations against civilians in Diyala province, which failed with this pre-emptive operation.

Last week, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi launched an anti-ISIL operation in Diyala Province.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

ISIL forces have intensified their attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

