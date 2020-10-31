  1. Politics
Gas pipeline explodes near PMU base in Iraq’s Al Muthanna

TEHRAN, Oct. 31 (MNA) – A gas pipeline explosion in the southern governorate of Al Muthana has reportedly killed two and injured 26 people, including 11 PMU forces.

The pipeline has exploded Saturday morning near a highway linking Diwaniyah and Muthanna while its cause is still unclear.

Baghdad Today quoted a source as saying that two Iraqi civilians have been killed and 26 others have been injured, including 11 members of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, also known as Hashd al-Shaabi.

The outlet reports that firefighters and other forces are at the scene to put out the fire, noting that the PMU base has suffered significant damage.

