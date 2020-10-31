Gas pipeline explodes near PMU base in Iraq’s Al Muthanna

The pipeline has exploded Saturday morning near a highway linking Diwaniyah and Muthanna while its cause is still unclear.

Baghdad Today quoted a source as saying that two Iraqi civilians have been killed and 26 others have been injured, including 11 members of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, also known as Hashd al-Shaabi.

The outlet reports that firefighters and other forces are at the scene to put out the fire, noting that the PMU base has suffered significant damage.

MAH/FNA 13990810000079