Joint coop. between Iran, Afghanistan to become operational

In a tweet on Wednesday, Ghasem Taghizadeh Khamesi wrote that developed and prosperous Afghanistan is an asset for the Islamic Republic of Iran and joint cooperation should be operationalized.

He pointed to the recent visit of Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian with visiting Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, which was held at the venue of Espinas Palace Hotel in Tehran, and wrote, “With the selection of the Board of Ministers, chairman of joint commission with Afghanistan was delegated to the Ministry of Energy and this is the 6th joint commission of countries that its responsibility is delegated to the Ministry of Energy.”

Joint commissions are formed for political understanding with the world countries and development of national capability of the country in line with realizing economic, industrial, trade, export and credit policies with other countries, he added.

Chief Executive of Iran Water Resources Management Company added, “In a meeting with visiting Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, Iranian Minister of Energy called for operationalization of wind energy production plan in Iran-Afghanistan Corridor.”

The deputy energy minister said, “ a joint economic commission is scheduled to be held in Afghanistan in near future in order to operationalize mutual Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).”

MA/IRN84083487