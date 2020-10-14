  1. Politics
Iran, Russia discuss bilateral trade cooperation

TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian and his Russian counterpart reviewed the latest status of Iran-Russia trade cooperation on Wednesday.

In a phone talk on Wednesday, Ardakanian and Russian minister of energy Alexander Novak conferred on the latest status of bilateral projects and trade cooperation between the two countries.

Both sides emphasized expanding the volume of trade exchanges and the implementation of bilateral projects.

The Iranian and Russian ministers also agreed to hold the 16th meeting of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission in form of videoconference this year.

Moreover, the officials further stress the need to facilitate the export of Iranian dairy products to Russia.

