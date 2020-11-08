Next US president should remove all anti-Iran sanctions

“The US’ president-elect should remove all the sanctions as soon as possible and apologize to the Iranian nation for Washington’s past actions,” Mohsen Rezaei tweeted on Sunday.

"The optimism of previous [Iranian] governments towards the United States and Europe has hurt the Iranian nation many times," he said, adding, "The 40-year series of sanctions policy and the optimism of some Iranian officials have destroyed many opportunities which were ahead of our national economy.”

He pointed out that “a government in the United States imposed sanctions on Iran, and another government will come and remove it from the paper,” adding that the fake games and heroism of some people in Iran and the United States have been revealed to the people.

"Therefore, the new US President should lift all sanctions at the earliest opportunity, apologize to the Iranian people for past actions, and compensate for the economic damage caused to the Iranian people by the sanctions," he stressed.

On the other hand, Rezaei highlighted that the country should not wait for the lifting of sanctions, and instead, it should rely on its own capabilities and strengthen its economy, culture, and security.

"We are not looking for war, but we are firmly defending the rights of our people," he concluded.

