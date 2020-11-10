  1. Politics
Nov 10, 2020, 8:30 PM

US imposes Iran-related sanctions on 4 entities, 6 companies

TEHRAN, Nov. 10 (MNA) –United States on Tue. imposed Iran-related sanctions on six companies and four people, accusing them of supplying sensitive goods to an Iranian military firm in Trump administration’s latest move to increase pressure on Tehran.

The US Treasury Department in a statement accused the companies and individuals of facilitating procurement of sensitive goods, including US-origin electronic components, for Iran Communication Industries, an Iranian military firm blacklisted by Washington and the European Union.

The move blacklisted Iran-based Hoda Trading; Hong Kong-based Proma Industry Co., Ltd.; DES International Co., Ltd.; Brunei-based Soltech Industry Co., Ltd.; China-based Naz Technology Co., Ltd.; and Iran-based Artin San’at Tabaan Company, as well as several individuals.

