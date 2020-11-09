Trump era ended by resisting against maximum pressure policy

Speaking in a local ceremony on Monday, Es’hagh Jahangiri pointed to the recent US Presidential Election and added, “Despite all maximum pressure exerted by Trump Administration, people and government of Islamic Republic of Iran are still proud.”

Change of US president does not mean change of macro policies of this country towards the Iranian nation, he said, adding, “Trump’s enmity and hostility towards the Iranian nation was unprecedented which had been formed under the influence of Zionists, Saudis and extremist groups in the United States.”

The US enmity towards the Islamic Republic of Iran was so high that, according to them, they started a full-fledged economic war against the Iranian nation, Jahangiri added.

Collapse of the Establishment in the Islamic Republic of Iran and crippling economy of the country was the main objective of US government under Trump, he said, adding, “With the adoption of strategy of resistance against US maximum pressure policy, Iranian nation come out victorious and thwarted all conspiracies waged by enemies against the country.”

To achieve development and progress, “We need to establish interaction with the outside world in order to export domestically-manufactured products to other countries, First Vice President highlighted.

