US hurtling toward constitutional crisis: Steve Bannon

Bannon suggested the crisis may start "sometime around early December".

As reported, he made the remarks as he interviewed Navy SEAL and former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens about the US elections on his "War Room" podcast on YouTube late last week.

Bannon's comments followed his "War Room" Twitter account being suspended last week after he commented on the reports of Trump firing FBI Director Christopher Wray and head of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, before saying that he would "put their heads on pikes".

Both Wray and Fauci are known as persons who are not favored by Trump.

The remarks were made as Bannon discussed the situation surrounding the 3 November US presidential election, whose official tally is yet to be released even though Democratic nominee Joe Biden has already declared himself president-elect, Sputnik reported.

President Donald Trump has kept a low profile since news of Joe Biden’s election win. As reported, the president’s team is attempting to make him come to terms with his loss, though it is believed Trump intends to first exhaust all legal avenues.

MNA/PR