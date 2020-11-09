Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Nov. 9

Kayhan

COVID-19 daily deaths hit a record high of 459

US animosity with Iran not started by Trump, won’t end by Biden

Biden supporters, Trump fans clash after results announced

Velayati: Withdrawal of US troops key to bring peace back to Afghanistan

Khorasan

Biden’s plans for Iran

Ebtekar

Iranian politicians urge next US president to make up for past actions

World looking at the new US leaders: Zarif

Iran

Iran’s reaction to US presidential election

Rouhani urges next US president to return to intl. commitments

Forex market moving toward balanced rates

Saudis silent on Biden victory

Etela’at

President urges next US administration to compensate past mistakes

200 coronavirus patients die every day in Tehran: Hashemi

COVID-19 infections soaring in Iran

MR