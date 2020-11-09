Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Nov. 9

Kayhan
COVID-19 daily deaths hit a record high of 459
US animosity with Iran not started by Trump, won’t end by Biden
Biden supporters, Trump fans clash after results announced
Velayati: Withdrawal of US troops key to bring peace back to Afghanistan
Khorasan
Biden’s plans for Iran
Ebtekar
Iranian politicians urge next US president to make up for past actions
World looking at the new US leaders: Zarif
Iran
Iran’s reaction to US presidential election
Rouhani urges next US president to return to intl. commitments
Forex market moving toward balanced rates
Saudis silent on Biden victory
Etela’at
President urges next US administration to compensate past mistakes
200 coronavirus patients die every day in Tehran: Hashemi
COVID-19 infections soaring in Iran
MR
Your Comment