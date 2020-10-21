WHO reports record weekly growth in COVID-19 cases

The number of coronavirus cases in the world increased over the past week by more than 2.4 mln, which is the highest weekly figure since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of deaths increased by more than 36,000, which is roughly in line with the previous week, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), Tass reported.

The number of new cases of COVID-19 continues to grow at an accelerated rate, while the number of new deaths remains relatively stable, the WHO said. As of October 18, more than 40 mln cases and 1.1 mln deaths have been reported, including over 2.4 million new cases and 36,000 new deaths in the last week.

The most severe pandemic situation is observed in the Americas. In total, more than 798,000 people were infected in this region from October 12 to 18, and the total number of infected exceeded 18.8 mln. More than 16,000 deaths were recorded in seven days, and as of October 18, the total number of deaths was more than 608,000.

Meanwhile, Europe saw a 25% increase in the incidence over the previous week. The number of cases increased by more than 927,000 to more than 8 mln. More than 8,000 people died in a week, and the total number of deaths exceeded 256,000.

The global death toll from the coronavirus infection has topped 1.13 million, over 41.13 million cases of the infection have been detected, and over 30.67 million people have recovered, according to the Worldometers which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, the media, and other sources.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 8.521 million infected, including over 226,000 fatalities and 5.547 million recoveries. It is followed by India, which has the second-largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world, exceeding 7.65 million.

Brazil comes third in terms of coronavirus cases with the total number of those infected with COVID-19 nearing 5.27 million.

