Team Melli tech. staff busy analyzing Bosnia

Bosnian and Herzegovina will host Iran for a friendly encounter on November 12. The match will be held at 18 P.M. local time at Asim Ferhatovic stadium.

According to the Iranian Football Federation press service, Team Melli’s head coach Dragan Skocic with assistants including Vahid Hashemian, Mladen Žganjer, and Mehdi Hosseinpour held a meeting on Saturday in Tehran-based Team Melli camp.

The staff has analyzed Bosnia’s recent matches against Italy, North Ireland, and Poland. Skocic is yet to announce the team for the match in Sarajevo.

This is will be the second match that Dragan Skocic leads the Iranian team. In the first friendly face-off, Iran defeated Uzbekistan 2-1 on October 28 in Tashkent while the other friendly scheduled with Mali five days later was canceled due to the infection of some Malian players with COVID-19.

Iran is preparing for the postponed 2022 World Cup qualifiers where it seats third in Group C and sees four must-win matches ahead.

MAH/ 5065386