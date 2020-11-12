Iran defeats Bosnia 2-0 in friendly (+highlights)

Showing a promising performance, Team Melli acquired its second consecutive victory under the tutelage of Croatian coach Dragan Skocic. Iran had won Uzbekistan 2-1 in a friendly on October 28 in Tashkent.

Charleroi's striker Kave Rezaei found the net seconds into the second half with a left-foot shot from inside the box.

The Iranian team managed to block Bosnia's efforts for equalizing the match as the European team did not find significant opportunities for scoring.

In the stoppage time, two substitutes proved qualities and doubled the lead for Iran. Midfielder Saeed Ezatollahi gave a through pass to talented striker Mehdi Ghayedi and he converted the ball with a powerful shot to the right corner of the net.

Here is the match highlights:

Iran is preparing for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers which will be held in 2021 after several months of postponement due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Skocic's team sits third in Group C and has to win the four remaining matches for a confident berth to the next round.

