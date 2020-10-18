Iran may hold friendly with Senegal in Nov.

Iranian ambassador to Senegal Mohammadreza Dehshiri met and held talks with the country’s sports minister Matar Ba on Sunday to discuss ways to expanding bilateral ties. On the occasion of the 50th year of relations between Iran and Senegal, the envoy proposed holding a friendly match between the national teams.

The news comes as the Iranian Football Federation has ramped up efforts to secure one or two friendly matches for Team Melli in November as the team prepares for 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Earlier reports indicated that the team may take on Bosnia or Panama. “The match with Bosnia has not been officially confirmed so far but there is a possibility that we meet them in November,” Team Melli head coach Dragan Skocic said, Tehran Times reported.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ defeated Uzbekistan 2-1 on Oct. 8 in Tashkent in a friendly match and were scheduled to meet Mali in Antalya five days later but the match was called off after two Malian players tested positive for COVID-19.

