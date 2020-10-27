  1. Sports
Oct 27, 2020, 4:44 PM

Iran to hold friendly with Bosnia on Nov. 12

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – Iranian men’s national football team is scheduled to hold a friendly match against Bosnia on Thursday, November 12.

The match will be held at 6:00 p.m, local time, in Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium in Sarajevo.

Due to preserving anti-coronavirus protocols, no spectators will be allowed to the stadium.

It is Iran's second match under the 52-year-old Croat, Dragan Skočić, leadership as head coach.

Under tutelage of Skocic, Team Melli defeated Uzbekistan 2-1 in Tashkent on October 8 in his first match in charge of Team Melli.

Iran sits third in Group C of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers behind Iraq and Bahrain.

