Iran to hold friendly with Bosnia on Nov. 12

The match will be held at 6:00 p.m, local time, in Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium in Sarajevo.
Due to preserving anti-coronavirus protocols, no spectators will be allowed to the stadium.
It is Iran's second match under the 52-year-old Croat, Dragan Skočić, leadership as head coach.
Under tutelage of Skocic, Team Melli defeated Uzbekistan 2-1 in Tashkent on October 8 in his first match in charge of Team Melli.
Iran sits third in Group C of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers behind Iraq and Bahrain.
HJ/IRN84090178
Your Comment