Rouhani congratulates Cuba on Liberation Day

In a message on Thursday to his Cuban counterpart, Rouhani congratulated the anniversary of the Cuban Revolution victory to the government and people of the Latin American country.

He expressed hope for the expansion of bilateral ties in all fields of mutual interest.

He also wished his Cuban counterpart health and success, the people of the Latin American country prosperity, and happiness.

On January 1, 1959, Fulgencio Batista who had seized power through a military coup in 1952 fled the country in the early hours of the morning after being convinced that he was unable to resist the determination of the Cuban people and their leader, the late Fidel Castro.

