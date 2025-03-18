  1. Politics
Mar 18, 2025, 7:56 AM

Iran, Russia discuss cooperation on ensuring regional peace

TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Abbas AraGHchi and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko in a meeting in Tehran on Monday called for the expansion of bilateral relations and helping to ensure regional peace and stability.

The Iranian foreign minister while referring to the good and expanding relations between Iran and Russia in all areas stressed Iran's efforts to identify the potential for further strengthening bilateral relations.

Araghchi also referred to the recent trilateral meeting between the deputy foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, and China in Beijing and considered the continuation of trilateral consultations on important international issues important for securing common interests and protecting the rule of law at the international level, and appreciated the constructive role of Russia and China in this regard.

