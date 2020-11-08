  1. Politics
Iran, Bolivia on track of developing ties

TEHRAN, Nov. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has arrived in Bolivia to discuss ways to boost ties with the Latin American country.

“Just arrived in La Paz, to celebrate with Bolivians the fruits of their struggle to restore their democracy. And honored to participate in the inauguration of President Arce on Sun,” Zarif tweeted upon arrival at the country’s capital.

“Great to witness the joy people exhibit celebrating their restoration of liberty & democracy,” he added.

Hours later, he held a meeting with the President-elect Luis Arce. The Iranian minister congratulated Arce on his election, highlighting that the Islamic Republic will stand by the Bolivian people and government. He also pointed to the need to enhance and strengthen cooperation between the two states.

Arce, for his part, appreciated Zarif’s participation in the inauguration of the new government, saying his country seeks to enhance the level of ties with the Islamic Republic.

Zarif embarked on a Latin American tour on Tuesday. He first arrived in Caracas to hold talks with high-ranking officials of Venezuela including his counterpart Jorge Arreaza and President Nicolas Maduro. He then headed to Havana to discuss bilateral ties with the Cuban president and foreign minister before departing for La Paz.

