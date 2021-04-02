Russian Foreign Minister to visit Tehran on April 13

According to Khatibzadeh, the visit will be made as part of political consultations between the foreign ministers of Iran and Russia and upon Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's invitation.

Negotiation on various aspects of bilateral relations, regional issues, especially the latest developments in the Caucasus, Syria, Yemen, and Afghanistan, cooperation between the two countries at regional and international levels, as well as important issues such as JCPOA, countering US unilateral moves and illegal sanctions are the most important topics which will be discussed by Iranian Foreign Minister and his Russian counterpart, Khatibzadeh also added.

