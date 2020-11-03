Insulting cartoons depict West’s inherent ‘savagery’

Ayatollah Khamenei started the speech by congratulating the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Sadigh (PBUH) to the Muslim world and the human community.

The Leader said he will talk about the three topics that have coincided on this day namely, the birth anniversary of the Prophet, the start of Unity Week, and the US Embassy Takeover.

He condemned the French Magazine for reprinting insulting cartoons of the Prophet of Islam.

The Leader described the French President’s support for the cartoons as ‘outrageous’.

French government harbors savage terrorists who killed Iranian politicians and people and now claims to be a supporter of human rights and freedom of speech, he said.

French also used to support executed Iraqi dictator Saddam during the imposed war on Iran, he added.

This is the indication of the ‘savagery’ of the West while they try to cover this feature using technology, he said.

Condemning some countries’ efforts to normalize ties with the Zionist regime, he said certain Arab regimes trampled upon Palestinian nation’s right by normalizing Israeli. Such plots by enemies require Muslims to forge unity more than ever, he stressed.

This item is being updated...

MAH/Live