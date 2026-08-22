Iran's defence equipment production doubled in a year

Iran's defence ministry spokesman said that weapons and equipment production doubled over the past year, with the country now targeting a threefold increase as it deepens self-reliance in the face of sanctions.

Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, speaking to state television, said production had doubled after the 12-day war. Some strategic products with wartime priority had seen output increase more than threefold during the latest imposed war, contrary to claims by U.S. and Israeli leaders that Iran's defence production would be halted.

"We use our own equipment and simultaneously continue producing. This simultaneous production, together with strategic reserves built over years and daily, uninterrupted production in a broad network, has given the defence industry high capacity," he said.

He said more than 9,000 private and knowledge-based companies now work in the defence supply chain, up about 20 percent in one year. Seventy-six percent of research projects in the past year reached product completion. Some Iranian weapons are produced at one-tenth or even one-twentieth the cost of foreign equivalents, he added.

Talaei-Nik said Iran now builds more than 1,000 types of advanced systems and weapons, compared with just 31 basic items before the Islamic Revolution. He said the country ranks among the top ten in missile power and among the leading states in drones.

He cited Imam Khomeini and the late Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as the architects of this path, with hundreds of documented orders on defence ranging from missile range to strategic doctrine.

The spokesman said public unveiling of some systems had been deliberately limited to protect military secrets and surprise the enemy, but commanders were fully briefed on production and upgrades including ballistic and cruise missiles, drones and air defence systems.

MNA