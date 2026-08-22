Iran to never surrender to pressures: Acting defense minister

Speaking at a meeting with a group of military attachés from foreign countries residing in Tehran on Saturday on the occasion of the National Defense Industry Day, Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Ibn Reza stated that former Iran’s Defense Minister martyr Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh was the fifth martyred defense minister after martyrs Chamran, Namjou, Fakuri, and Shamkhani.

He seized this opportunity to thank those countries that condemned the US and Israeli aggression against Iran by forwarding the message of condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Iran.

Mordad 31 (August 22) has been named after the "National Defense Industry Day" in Iran, he said, adding, “Naming and dedicating a day after "Defense Industry" in the Iranian national calendar is not just a symbolic ceremony, but also an effort to appreciate the initiatives and efforts of scientists and defense industry experts who, relying on local and domestic capabilities, have taken unparalleled steps to produce national power, enhance deterrence, and support the armed forces.”

“This day also reminds us of the determination of a nation that, despite decades of sanctions and foreign pressure, has built its indigenous defense capability on the basis of self-reliance, and national progress. Iran's defense industry is the result of decades of effort, self-confidence, and resistance to restrictions and sanctions to support the principles of defense doctrine and realize the principle of defensive deterrence. Its main goal is to maintain peace, stability, and national independence and to strive to increase the national capability to impose regrettable costs on aggressors.”

Today, despite the problems and sanctions, the defense industry of the country has been able to make the high arms of the armed forces strong and authoritative, he continued.

Despite the enemy's claim of destroying the Iranian armed forces in the course of recent wars, with the necessary foresight and foresight, the Ministry of Defense has kept the production lines of equipment and weapons needed by the Armed Forces active.

The Iranian Ministry of Defense has kept production lines for equipment and armaments needed by the Armed Forces active and has even introduced new offensive and defensive systems into the combat arena under the wartime conditions and this process continues with strength, Iran’s acting defense minister added.

MNA/ 6923959