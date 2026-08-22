Hezbollah warns of proper ‘response’ to new Israel occupation

The Saturday warning comes as parts of southern Lebanon remain under the Israeli regime’s control and political efforts by the Lebanese government continue to secure a full withdrawal.

Qamati said Hezbollah had chosen patience and given the political process an opportunity to achieve the complete liberation of occupied Lebanese territory.

He added, “Not responding to any Israeli aggression does not mean the resistance is weak or incapable,” stressing that Hezbollah remained strong.

Qomati also said any attempt to seize new Lebanese land will be met with a response “proportionate to developments on the ground.”

He further denied the presence of Iranian fighters within Hezbollah’s ranks in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli regime launched a large-scale incursion against Lebanon on March 2, leaving casualties, displacing more than one million people, and occupying parts of southern Lebanon.

Last month, Lebanon and the Zionist regime signed a US-mediated framework agreement aimed at ending the war between the Israeli military and Hezbollah resistance forces after several rounds of direct talks in Washington.

The agreement has faced criticism over uncertainty surrounding its legal status and the absence of a clear timetable for the withdrawal of Israeli regime forces.

MNA