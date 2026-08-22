Reforms must be made in Iran's diplomatic behavior

The top Iranian securiity official said in an inteview with national TV aired on Saturday evening that "After several rounds of negotiations and the Americans' breach of promise, reforms must be made in the diplomatic behavior of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the world."

Major General Rezari said: Iran's defense strategies have evolved and have been constantly evolving in defense and politics since the Second Imposed War (recent US aggression). Iran today is not the Iran before the war; this is also true to the aggressive US, and the image of the peace-loving US has banished in the minds of Iranian youth.

He added: By contrast, the whole world looks at Iran through a new lense. After several negotiations and the Americans' breach of promise, reforms must be made in the diplomatic behavior of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the world.

The SNSC secretary added There will definitely be a change in the method of war. He explained that: We will definitely use all the experiences of the past year in the future battle, and the future war will definitely be different from the 3rd Imposed War. We will definitely make changes in the issue of managing the method of war. The Americans betrayed their negotiations, diplomacy, and signature.

Referring to the role of keeping national unity in recent victories, he added: The impact of the unity of the Iranian nation against the enemy is no less than the impact of missile launchers. We will see changes in both handling of war, diplomacy, and socio-political issues, and new capabilities will come to the scene [of the battle].

MNA/6924323