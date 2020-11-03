Baku appreciates Leader’s stance towards Karabakh

Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi announced on Tuesday that Deputy Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov has called him to express appreciation of the Azeri government and nation over ‘important and fair’ remarks of the Leader regarding the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh.

The official has also stressed the brotherly and friendly ties between Iran and Azerbaijan, according to the envoy.

Delivering a live speech on Tuesday, Ayatollah Khamenei described the war in the Nagorno-Karabakh region as a ‘bitter incident’, calling for an immediate end to hostilities.

The Leader highlighted that all the lands occupied by Armenia should be returned to Azerbaijan, noting that Baku is ‘entitled’ to liberate its territories. He also stressed that the security of Armenians living in the area should be ensured.

Tehran has also offered an initiative to settle the differences between its two neighbors. Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi embarked on a regional tour to Baku, Yerevan, Moscow, and Ankara in the last week to elaborate on the initiative.

