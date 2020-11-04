Baku 'highly values' Leader's remarks on Karabakh row

"We highly appreciate the statement made by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei on the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and the support given to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan," says the statement while also quoting part of Ayatollah Khamenei's remarks.

In a live speech on Tuesday, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution talked about several issues including the military conflict between neighboring Azerbaijan and Armenia. Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted that Azerbaijan is entitled to liberate its occupied territories and that all occupied lands should be returned to Azerbaijan. He also said that the security of Armenians living in the region should be secured.

"We highly value the efforts of the friendly Iranian state to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, including the visit of the Special Envoy of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi to the region and the initiative on the settlement of the conflict as soon as possible," added the Azeri Foreign Ministry.

"We believe that the relations between our countries, built on historical roots, will continue to develop successfully and will serve to ensure peace, stability, and prosperity in the region."

The Leader also mentioned to reports of the presence of terrorists in the conflict, warning that if such groups are deployed near Iranian borders, Iran will give a decisive response.

