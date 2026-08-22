Ghalibaf responds to Trump’s threats against trade with Iran

In a post in English on social networking websites, Ghalibaf wrote that Iran had received “multiple messages from neighboring countries” regarding the formation of new security arrangements and economic cooperation across the region.

He said the United States had put the security of its allies at risk through bullying and “complete disregard” for their interests in favor of Israel.

According to Ghalibaf, the experience had prompted regional countries to recognize the need for a different approach to security. He called for the emergence of “an indigenous and independent order” that, he said, could bring genuine peace and security to the region.

Ghalibaf’s remarks came in response to Trump’s warnings targeting countries that preserve economic and commercial ties with Iran, underscoring Tehran’s push for stronger regional cooperation and arrangements independent of Washington.

MNA