  1. Economy
Aug 22, 2026, 4:33 PM

Ghalibaf responds to Trump’s threats against trade with Iran

Ghalibaf responds to Trump’s threats against trade with Iran

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has responded to US President Donald Trump’s threats against countries that continue trade and economic cooperation with Iran.

In a post in English on social networking websites, Ghalibaf wrote that Iran had received “multiple messages from neighboring countries” regarding the formation of new security arrangements and economic cooperation across the region.

He said the United States had put the security of its allies at risk through bullying and “complete disregard” for their interests in favor of Israel.

According to Ghalibaf, the experience had prompted regional countries to recognize the need for a different approach to security. He called for the emergence of “an indigenous and independent order” that, he said, could bring genuine peace and security to the region.

Ghalibaf’s remarks came in response to Trump’s warnings targeting countries that preserve economic and commercial ties with Iran, underscoring Tehran’s push for stronger regional cooperation and arrangements independent of Washington.

MNA

News ID 247161

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