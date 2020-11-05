Iran to ‘firmly’ respond to any threat in NW borders

Major General Salami made the remarks on Thursday after visiting the border areas of Aslandooz and also Mil Moghan Dam in Ardabil Province, northwest Iran which seats near the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The commander warned both warring parties of creating a security threat for the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding, “Although, necessary preparations have been made for a firm and on-time response to any threat or aggression against Iranian borders.”

“Sustainable security is our redline; any form of insecurity and threat in borders that would damage the peace and security of our dear people is unacceptable,” noted the Major General.

Major General Salami visiting NW borders, Ardabil province on Nov 5

Tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region turned into war more than one month ago. Some stray rockets landed on Iranian soil during the neighbors’ war, although they have not claimed any lives.

Iran’s Army and IRGC have dispatched numerous brigades to the NW borders to ensure the security of the country.

Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei warned on Tuesday of terrorists’ deployment near Iranian borders, saying that Iran would give a crushing response if it feels a threat.

He also recognized Azerbaijan’s right to liberate the occupied cities, highlighting that the security of Armenians living in the area should also be ensured.

Iran has offered an initiative to settle the difference. The initiative was delivered to Baku, Yerevan, Moscow, and Ankara by Special Representative Abbas Araghchi during a regional tour last week and now Tehran awaits the responses of other players.

TOP PHOTO: ‘Guardians of Velayat Sky-99’ military drill staged in October 2020 in Iran

