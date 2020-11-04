Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Nov. 4

Kayhan
Leader says no change in Iran’s policy by change of US president/ US regime doomed to failure
France defending freedom but sheltering terrorists
The most dangerous week in US
Azerbaijani nation, government thank Ayatollah Khamenei’s remarks
Iranian missiles, drones good option for exports
Hamshahri
No change in Iran’s policy with change of US president
Khorasan
Leader calls for strong unity to foil enemies’ plots
Parliament’s plan for removal of sanctions
Coronavirus more clandestine day by day
Iran
Zarif in interview with American magazine: interaction on JCPOA ‘Yes’, new negotiations 'No’
Leader says no change in Iran’s policy with the US presidential elections result
ISIL attacks Kabul university
MR
