Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Nov. 4

Kayhan

Leader says no change in Iran’s policy by change of US president/ US regime doomed to failure

France defending freedom but sheltering terrorists

The most dangerous week in US

Azerbaijani nation, government thank Ayatollah Khamenei’s remarks

Iranian missiles, drones good option for exports

Hamshahri

No change in Iran’s policy with change of US president

Khorasan

Leader calls for strong unity to foil enemies’ plots

Parliament’s plan for removal of sanctions

Coronavirus more clandestine day by day

Iran

Zarif in interview with American magazine: interaction on JCPOA ‘Yes’, new negotiations 'No’

Leader says no change in Iran’s policy with the US presidential elections result

ISIL attacks Kabul university

MR