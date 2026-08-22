Iran develops smart device to measure depth of anesthesia

The device, developed with support from Iran’s Cognitive Sciences and Technologies Development Headquarters, is designed to provide a more accurate and reliable method for monitoring patients’ level of consciousness during anesthesia.

According to a report by the Cognitive Sciences and Technologies Development Headquarters as being translated and reported by Press TV, the system uses EEG signals and computational models of the thalamocortical network to estimate a patient’s level of consciousness throughout the anesthesia process.

"Unlike conventional one-dimensional indicators such as the Bispectral Index (BIS), the system represents the depth of anesthesia in a two-dimensional phase space," the report said, adding, "this allows clinicians to assess how close a patient is to transition boundaries between different states of consciousness."

The technology is intended to improve the accuracy and reliability of consciousness monitoring, address some of the limitations of existing methods when different anesthetic drugs are used, and reduce reliance on imported equipment, according to the report.

"The product is currently at the prototype stage, with further development and refinement being pursued with the support of the Cognitive Sciences and Technologies Development Headquarters," it noted.

The primary target markets include hospitals, surgical centers, anesthesia departments, intensive care units and other healthcare facilities, the report said.

Beyond clinical applications, it added, the technology could also be used in neuroscience laboratories, research on the effects of anesthetic drugs and the optimization of anesthesia protocols.

According to the report, Iran and regional markets are considered the initial target markets, with potential for future expansion into international markets.

"The system can also potentially be adapted and integrated with existing medical equipment, creating opportunities for further development and commercialization in the medical equipment sector," it said.

From an economic perspective, the development of the technology could help reduce reliance on imported monitoring equipment, save foreign currency, lower the cost of obtaining anesthesia-depth monitoring systems and create domestic manufacturing and commercialization capacity, the report stated.

It also highlighted that the technology could provide social benefits by improving the accuracy and reliability of monitoring patients’ consciousness, supporting anesthesiologists in clinical decision-making, reducing their workload and stress, and increasing healthcare centers’ access to affordable, domestically developed technology.

"The development of the device is part of efforts to localize advanced anesthesia-monitoring technologies, reduce technological dependence on foreign products, expand domestic expertise in EEG processing, computational brain modeling and artificial intelligence, and strengthen the production of knowledge-based medical equipment in Iran."

The report also said that further research and development and completion of the prototype are the next steps toward establishing a domestic solution for monitoring the depth of anesthesia and expanding its applications in healthcare and research centers.

MNA