Iran sweep past Cuba in Ufa friendly cup

Iran had lost to Russia 3-1 in their opening match.

The national Iranian volleyabll team are scheduled to meet Belarus on Sunday, accoridng to Tehran Times.

Roberto Piazza’s side prepare for the 2026 Asian Games, where they are drawn in Pool B along with Indonesia, Thailand and Kyrgyzstan.

The men's tournament in volleyball at the 2026 Asian Games is the 20th edition of the event at the Asian Games, organized by the Asian governing body, the AVC, in conjunction with the OCA. It will be held in Aichi, Japan from 27 Sept. – 3 Oct.

MNA